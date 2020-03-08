House of the week: 8 High Point Road

Everything about this Toronto home is extravagant. It has 15 bathrooms. I don't even think my office building has that many.

But then again it's right in the middle of the Bridle Path so I'd expect nothing short of ostentatious.

The exterior of the home is lavish with columns and domed ceilings. It looks like a mix between a the White House and St. Paul's Cathedral.

The home sits on about two acres of land and is being sold with the opportunity to finish the interior and landscaping to your personal design tastes.

While it might seem strange that a home that's on the market for almost $18 million isn't even finished being built, it's nice to know you won't have to do massive renovations.

The mansion boasts nine bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a banquet hall, roughed-in indoor pool, home theatre, sauna and more.

And even though it's not complete there's already lots of luxury finishes in place, such as heated marble floors, a heated driveway, a built-in security and sound system.

That being said this place does require some imagination or at least the purchased imagination and expertise of a designer.

Specs

Address: 8 High Point Road

Price: $17,990,000

Land Size: 264 x 330 feet

Bedrooms: 7 + 2

Bathrooms: 15

Parking: 31

Walk Score: 12

Transit Score: 47

Listing agent: Jia Li

Listing ID: C4702748

Good For

Customizing your dream mansion.

Move On If

You’d rather have a fully built home for $17 million.