8 high point road toronto

House of the week: 8 High Point Road

Everything about this Toronto home is extravagant. It has 15 bathrooms. I don't even think my office building has that many.

But then again it's right in the middle of the Bridle Path so I'd expect nothing short of ostentatious. 

8 high point road torontoThe exterior of the home is lavish with columns and domed ceilings. It looks like a mix between a the White House and St. Paul's Cathedral.  

The home sits on about two acres of land and is being sold with the opportunity to finish the interior and landscaping to your personal design tastes. 

8 high point road torontoWhile it might seem strange that a home that's on the market for almost $18 million isn't even finished being built, it's nice to know you won't have to do massive renovations. 

8 high point road torontoThe mansion boasts nine bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a banquet hall, roughed-in indoor pool, home theatre, sauna and more. 

8 high point road torontoAnd even though it's not complete there's already lots of luxury finishes in place, such as heated marble floors, a heated driveway, a built-in security and sound system. 8 high point road toronto

That being said this place does require some imagination or at least the purchased imagination and expertise of a designer. 8 high point road toronto

Specs 
  • Address: 8 High Point Road
  • Price: $17,990,000
  • Land Size: 264 x 330 feet
  • Bedrooms: 7 + 2
  • Bathrooms: 15
  • Parking: 31
  • Walk Score: 12
  • Transit Score: 47
  • Listing agent: Jia Li
  • Listing ID: C47027488 high point road toronto
Good For

Customizing your dream mansion. 8 high point road toronto

Move On If

You’d rather have a fully built home for $17 million. 8 high point road toronto

Lead photo by

Sutton

