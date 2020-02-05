Rental of the week: somewhere near Lauder Avenue

Each week I'm baffled by the things landlords think they can control with their tenants.

For example, this landlord thinks they can control your Internet access. The listing reads "Optional Internet (conditions apply)."

I'm sorry... WHAT CONDITIONS? WHAT CONDITIONS?!?

There should be NO conditions on the Internet. It's the Internet. The only places that have "conditions" on the Internet are places like North Korea and China.

But apart from their dictator-like control of Internet access, this bachelor basement isn't that bad. Sure, the kitchen cabinets are weirdly mismatched.And yes, their definition of "furnished" is a futon and a table.

Also I know, there's only 350-square-feet of space to live in and it costs $1,200 a month.

BUT there's one window (I know! One!), a kitchen with a stove and fridge (gasp), as well as utilities are included – unclear about the conditions on utilities though.

Specs

Address: Lauder Avenue

Type: Basement

Rent: $1,200 / month

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: Yes + “optional Internet”

Air conditioning? No

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Street

Laundry? No

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Seeing what it would be like to live in a government controlled state.

Move On If

You're not really sure you want your Internet to come with conditions.