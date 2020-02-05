Rental of the week: somewhere near Lauder Avenue
Each week I'm baffled by the things landlords think they can control with their tenants.
For example, this landlord thinks they can control your Internet access. The listing reads "Optional Internet (conditions apply)."
I'm sorry... WHAT CONDITIONS? WHAT CONDITIONS?!?
There should be NO conditions on the Internet. It's the Internet. The only places that have "conditions" on the Internet are places like North Korea and China.
But apart from their dictator-like control of Internet access, this bachelor basement isn't that bad.Sure, the kitchen cabinets are weirdly mismatched.And yes, their definition of "furnished" is a futon and a table.
Also I know, there's only 350-square-feet of space to live in and it costs $1,200 a month.
BUT there's one window (I know! One!), a kitchen with a stove and fridge (gasp), as well as utilities are included – unclear about the conditions on utilities though.
Seeing what it would be like to live in a government controlled state.
You're not really sure you want your Internet to come with conditions.
