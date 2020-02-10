This stylish Airbnb was designed by one of Toronto's most famous architects

This Arts & Crafts home in Toronto is charming and located just a block away from High Park.

According to the listing, the home was originally built by Toronto's famed architect Eden Smith who designed buildings such as Upper Canada College.

Many of the homes original features, like stained glass windows, the tiled fireplace and oak panelling, are still present in the home.

The home has been professional furnished by designers, making it gorgeous and cozy.

There is plenty of space inside the three-storey home.

The main floor has a large eat-in kitchen, a big dining area and a comfy family room with a fireplace.

The home also boasts five bedrooms, nine beds and enough room to sleep 14 people comfortably.

There's also a large backyard with a patio that could be put to good use in the warmer months.

And if that wasn't enough to have a great stay the home is within walking distance of Bloor West Village, The Junction and Roncesvalles. The amount of delicious food and great shopping in this area is enough to keep everyone busy.

Specs

Listing: 18070830

Neighbourhood: High Park

Price: $351 /night

Guests: 14

Bedrooms: 5

Beds: 9

Bathrooms: 4

Perks: Pet-friendly

Good for

A big family gathering, especially if you have pets.

Move on if

You don't need that much space. This is a full home that can accommodate 14 people – if you're just a couple there are plenty of smaller Airbnbs out there.