Pharrell Williams is designing a new condo complex in Toronto

One of the most successful hip-hop-producer-slash-singer-slash-fashion-moguls of all time is now bringing his incredibly versatile skill set to the world of architecture, starting with a brand new condo complex in the City of Toronto.

Pharrell Williams — the man who brought the world such iconic hits as Nelly's "Hot in Herre," Britney Spears' "I'm a Slave 4 U," and Jay-Z's "I Just Wanna Love U," (in addition to his own impressive collection of bangers) — announced his latest project on Tuesday morning via video high above Yonge-Dundas Square.

It's a two-tower condo complex at Yonge and Eg.

"What's in a name? Who you are, what you do, how you love, what you seek, how you feel," said the 13-time Grammy Award-winner in a clip played on the Eaton Centre's massive outdoor screen.

"Where you live defies labels. Space is only a backdrop. The experience is you," he continued. "Live your life untitled."

The URL included at the end of that clip reveals that the artist is collaborating with Toronto's Reserve Properties and Westdale Properties on "curated condos at Yonge and Eglinton."

The two-tower residential project will contain 750 units of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as 30,000 square feet of amenity space, according to a representative for the companies involved.

"I feel like everything we put into this project, which is called Untitled, is just trying to make sure that like, people had a feeling when they walk into the building. When they see the building." said Williams in a self-shot cell phone video played after the promo clip.

"But when they walk into the building, we want to make sure that it continued to like, give you the message of like this amazing vibration of being home," he continued. "It's universally beautiful, but there's enough space for you to get into it and make it yourself."

Williams apologized for not being able to make it to Toronto for the announcement, but promised he'd be making it to the City in the new year.

"I feel like when the world sees it, it'll be just another one of those beautiful ornaments," he concluded, "of the beautiful city of Toronto."