Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
322 melrose avenue toronto

Sold! Toronto home goes for $250K under asking

This one took a few tries to sell. Originally listed at $3,198,000, this Toronto home was dropped several times until it sold at $2,600,000.322 melrose avenue torontoThe home is a scandinavian dream with light wood floors, beautiful built in cabinetry and a minimalist layout. 

322 melrose avenue torontoThe main floor is open concept with large floor-to-ceiling windows on opposite ends of the house. 

322 melrose avenue torontoThe living room has custom built-ins that match the floor.

322 melrose avenue torontoThe kitchen does as well. My favourite part is the little breakfast nook dubbed “Lori’s Mess Hall”. It looks like the perfect place for family meals. 

322 melrose avenue torontoThe home only has three bedrooms but does have five bathrooms so there won’t be any arguing over who gets to shower first. 

322 melrose avenue torontoThere’s more living room in the basement with a rec room.

322 melrose avenue torontoA great thing about this home is the backyard comes complete with an in-ground pool but that’s all there’s room for really.  322 melrose avenue toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 322 Melrose Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Size: 25 x 100 feet
  • Realtor:  Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.   
  • Hit the market at: $2,849,000
  • Sold for: $2,600,000322 melrose avenue toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It probably didn’t get what it was asking because there are only three bedrooms and there aren’t very good transit links in the neighbourhood. 322 melrose avenue toronto

Was it worth it?

If you don’t care about transit and don’t need a ton of space this is a great little home and I think $2.6 million is a fair price for a recently renovated home. 322 melrose avenue toronto

Lead photo by

VR Listing

