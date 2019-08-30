Sold! Toronto home goes for $250K under asking

This one took a few tries to sell. Originally listed at $3,198,000, this Toronto home was dropped several times until it sold at $2,600,000. The home is a scandinavian dream with light wood floors, beautiful built in cabinetry and a minimalist layout.

The main floor is open concept with large floor-to-ceiling windows on opposite ends of the house.

The living room has custom built-ins that match the floor.

The kitchen does as well. My favourite part is the little breakfast nook dubbed “Lori’s Mess Hall”. It looks like the perfect place for family meals.

The home only has three bedrooms but does have five bathrooms so there won’t be any arguing over who gets to shower first.

There’s more living room in the basement with a rec room.

A great thing about this home is the backyard comes complete with an in-ground pool but that’s all there’s room for really.

The Essentials

Address: 322 Melrose Avenue

Type: House

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 25 x 100 feet

Realtor: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Hit the market at: $2,849,000

Sold for: $2,600,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It probably didn’t get what it was asking because there are only three bedrooms and there aren’t very good transit links in the neighbourhood.

Was it worth it?

If you don’t care about transit and don’t need a ton of space this is a great little home and I think $2.6 million is a fair price for a recently renovated home.