Kettle shaped building could be coming to the Distillery District

A proposal for the development of the Distillery District promises a 29-story tower with a “heritage feel”and timber interior that creates the feeling of an old industrial warehouse.

Two developers and two design firms have come together to collaborate in this effort: Dream, Cityscape, ShoP Architects and Quadrangle.

Their most recent plan is divided into several parts: the tower, ribbon and kettle.

The tower will be on the southern edge of Trinity Street and contain almost 500 residential units. The exterior will have “vertical fins” that change colour depending on how the sun hits the building.

The ribbon is going to stretch from the tower all the way to Cherry Street and have retail shops lining the ground floor. On top of the building there will be a roof terrace.

The kettle will be the centre piece of the new development, located on Trinity Street. Depending on where you are standing, the aluminum panels will rotate to make the building either look transparent or opaque.

A fountain is sketched in front of the Kettle, but at the moment, there is a public art piece there. It's unclear if this piece will be removed or remain.

Beneath the rail corridor, a tunnel will be constructed to connect the Distillery District to the southern part of the waterfront area.

This project is just one of many proposed for the area. There's been talk of a boutique hotel and an apartment building that looks like a giant sailboat.