111 Givins Street Toronto

Sold! This is what a $3.8 million home looks like in Toronto

This house looks a bit like it got transplanted from another country. It completely stands out next to the redbrick houses that flank it on either side.111 Givins Street TorontoBut it has reason to stand out. This home is a knockout! The realtor described the home as a “spectacular blend of Parisian charm and modern function,” which is dead on the nose.

111 Givins Street TorontoThe interior of the home is glamorous with dripping chandeliers, extravagant crown moulding, wainscotting and gold accents throughout.

111 Givins Street TorontoBut it’s still extremely modern. For example, the kitchen is completely hidden so it looks almost non-existent. The strip of gold, that I can only assume is the range hood, pops out beautifully.

111 Givins Street TorontoThe whole main floor is open concept, and the kitchen flows seamlessly into the family room, which has a stunning marble fireplace.

111 Givins Street TorontoThe family room opens out completely to the back garden. The bifold doors make it so there’s no division between the indoors and outdoors.

111 Givins Street TorontoThe back garden is small but the alternating tiles and grass give it a Versailles-vibe or just a giant chess board, like Alice in Wonderland.

111 Givins Street TorontoUpstairs are the bedrooms, and the wallpaper in one of the rooms is fabulous. The big bold floral patterns really vamp up the Parisian luxury that’s a theme throughout the home.

111 Givins Street TorontoThe master bedroom is an entire floor attached to a rooftop terrace.

111 Givins Street TorontoThe room is bright and spacious, with the bedroom flowing into the dressing room and then the en suite bathroom.

111 Givins Street TorontoThere are no dividers so the space seems larger than life, and that clawfoot tub is giving me bathtub envy.  111 Givins Street Toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 111 Givins Street
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size: 20 x 121 feet
  • Realtor:  Right At Home Realty Inc., Brokerage
  • Hit the market at: $3,799,000
  • Sold for: $3,808,000111 Givins Street Toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

While the house is absolutely spectacularly designed, it’s also in one of the most sought after locations in Toronto. 111 Givins Street Toronto

Was it worth it?

Yes. Absolutely. Did you look at it?! It’s staggering!111 Givins Street Toronto

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

