Sold! This is what a $3.8 million home looks like in Toronto

This house looks a bit like it got transplanted from another country. It completely stands out next to the redbrick houses that flank it on either side. But it has reason to stand out. This home is a knockout! The realtor described the home as a “spectacular blend of Parisian charm and modern function,” which is dead on the nose.

The interior of the home is glamorous with dripping chandeliers, extravagant crown moulding, wainscotting and gold accents throughout.

But it’s still extremely modern. For example, the kitchen is completely hidden so it looks almost non-existent. The strip of gold, that I can only assume is the range hood, pops out beautifully.

The whole main floor is open concept, and the kitchen flows seamlessly into the family room, which has a stunning marble fireplace.

The family room opens out completely to the back garden. The bifold doors make it so there’s no division between the indoors and outdoors.

The back garden is small but the alternating tiles and grass give it a Versailles-vibe or just a giant chess board, like Alice in Wonderland.

Upstairs are the bedrooms, and the wallpaper in one of the rooms is fabulous. The big bold floral patterns really vamp up the Parisian luxury that’s a theme throughout the home.

The master bedroom is an entire floor attached to a rooftop terrace.

The room is bright and spacious, with the bedroom flowing into the dressing room and then the en suite bathroom.

There are no dividers so the space seems larger than life, and that clawfoot tub is giving me bathtub envy.

The Essentials

Address: 111 Givins Street

Type: House

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 20 x 121 feet

Realtor: Right At Home Realty Inc., Brokerage

Hit the market at: $3,799,000

Sold for: $3,808,000

Why it sold for what it did?

While the house is absolutely spectacularly designed, it’s also in one of the most sought after locations in Toronto.

Was it worth it?

Yes. Absolutely. Did you look at it?! It’s staggering!