Condo of the week: 155 Cumberland Street

Nestled in the heart of Yorkville is this prestigious condo that has a lot going for it. From the floor-to-ceiling windows that let in tons of natural light to the gourmet kitchen, there's lots to love in this 2,700 square-foot suite. The kitchen, living and dining room are open plan.

The living room walks out onto a huge terrace that's almost as big as the unit itself. You can throw one helluva summer BBQ here.

The kitchen is also very large, with a big eat-in counter that faces the kitchen. It's perfect for being a cook and a host at the same time. It also helps that it's outfitted with some top-of-the-line appliances.

The fireplace in the foyer gives the home a cozy feel right when you walk in.

There are only two bedrooms in this suite, which is kind of a let down considering the price. The master bed opens up onto the terrace, has his-and-hers dressing rooms, and a large en suite bathroom with a steam shower and large soaker tub.

The second bedroom isn't to be discounted. It also has an en suite bathroom with a steam shower and its very own balcony.

Specs

Address: #1101 – 155 Cumberland St.

Price: $6,995,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 98

Transit Score: 99

Maintenance Fees: $3,191.51 monthly

Listing agent: Andy Taylor

Listing ID: C4379795

Good For

Pretending you're on a cooking show. That kitchen is so massive and with the island that lets your guests watch your every move, you can pretend to be the next Emerald.

Move On If

You'd rather put the money toward a house. Almost $7 million for a two-bedroom condo is kinda steep when you could easily get a four-bedroom house with a backyard for that kind of cash.