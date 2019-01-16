The RIU luxury resort chain is opening a hotel in Toronto

A Spanish hotel brand best known for its beautiful, all-inclusive beachfront resorts is expanding into the great white north after years of hosting Canadians in sunnier destinations like Montego Bay and Cancun.

RIU Hotels & Resorts, the company behind those popular "RIU Caribe" resorts down south, announced on Wednesday that it will be opening its first-ever property in Canada by 2021.

Naturally, they've selected Toronto for the privilege—and specifically a newly-built modern tower block in Toronto's Financial District.

The $100-million hotel project will see RIU create at least 350 hotel rooms as part of the mixed use development, along with a gym, a bar and restaurant, meeting rooms and residences on the upper floors.

RIU Hotels & Resorts has announced the construction of a hotel in its Riu Plaza urban line, in Toronto, Canada https://t.co/JniOmYHwdg #ItsRiuTime pic.twitter.com/8FxPWBSJ3M — RIU Hotels & Resorts (@RiuHoteles) January 16, 2019

Don't expect towel swans and all-you-can-drink pool service, though. This hotel is being built as part of the Riu Plaza line, which is distinctly urban in its scope.

Six Riu Plazas currently exist around the world in places such as New York, Berlin, Dublin and Miami Beach, with others slated to open in Madrid, London and, of course, Toronto over the next few years.

"RIU Hotels & Resorts has had a relationship with Canada for years, with the country being one of the main markets for RIU hotels in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America," reads the company's announcement, "but it is only now with the opening of this new hotel that it is physically establishing its presence in the country."

RIU describes the Toronto hotel's intended design as "sophisticated" and "avant-garde."

"We hope this hotel attracts RIU customers around the world to discover the city of Toronto with us, and also hope that the loyal customers we have in Canada decide to discover our urban product," said company CEO Luis Riu.

"This project means a new drive to raise awareness of our brand within and beyond the country."

Fingers crossed for daily aquasize classes in what looks to be a well-sized outdoor pool.