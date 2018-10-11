Real Estate
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
condo prices toronto

Condo rents in Toronto just climbed to a record high

Real Estate
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another day, another update on the ridiculous price of living in Toronto.

According to real estate group Urbanation, the average price of renting a condo in the city just broke a record. 

After a 7.6 per cent jump from last year, the new average price for condo renting is a staggering $2,385 per month.

The cost of rent per square foot went up by 9.4 per cent, or $3.26 per square foot.

Supply of new units is not growing fast enough to keep pace with the amount of buyers in the market, creating tightening conditions every passing quarter.

However, the number of units currently being constructed is at a 30-year high: 11,172. As these units are finished, it should ease a bit of the tight demand and short supply.

Lead photo by

Lisa de-Jong

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo rents in Toronto just climbed to a record high

Condo of the week: 468 Wellington Street West

Rental of the week: 249 Withrow Avenue

House of the week: 8 Dale Avenue

Sold! Cabbagetown home goes for $182K over asking

It might soon get a lot easier to buy a home in Toronto

Condo of the week: 15 Cummings Street

Rental of the week: 416 Euclid Avenue