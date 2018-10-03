Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 39 minutes ago
416 Euclid Avenue Toronto

Rental of the week: 416 Euclid Avenue

Sure, most of us could never dream of living in a place like this, but sometimes it’s just nice to see how others live.   416 euclid ave toronto

This three-bed, three-bath home in Little Italy is stunning. The contemporary design combined with the modern features make me envious. The home comes fully furnished and all the rooms are impeccably decorated.

416 euclid ave torontoThe open plan main floor has soaring ceilings, large windows and gorgeous hardwood floors.

416 euclid ave torontoThe kitchen is spacious, but doesn’t really have a lot of counter space, so might not be the best for prepping huge feasts.

416 euclid ave torontoOn the second floor there’s a family room, master bedroom and a second bedroom.

416 euclid ave torontoThe master bedroom is large with a spacious dressing area.

416 euclid ave torontoI’m in love with the bathroom. The medieval-style chandelier, the clawfoot tub and the modern shower all work so well together.

416 euclid ave torontoThe third-storey of the house has a loft like bedroom with a little sitting area and it leads out onto a rooftop balcony.

416 euclid ave torontoAs for outdoor space, this house spoils you. You have little balconies on every floor and the main floor walks out into the lovely shaded backyard.

416 euclid ave torontoSpecs
  • Address: 416 Euclid Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Rent: $7,000/ month
  • Listing agent: Lina Porretta
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: Yes
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Laundry? Yes
  • Outdoor space? Backyard
  • Pet friendly? No info
416 euclid ave torontoGood For

A temporary place to stay. For someone who needs a comfortable place with all their needs taken care of, this place is perfect for a few months. Utilities, Internet, furniture and house cleaning is all included here.

416 euclid ave torontoMove On If

You’re in it for the long haul. This place is advertised as an executive short-term rental so if you’re looking for a forever home or even a year long home this place isn’t really a good fit.416 euclid ave toronto

Lead photo by

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

