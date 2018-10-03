Rental of the week: 416 Euclid Avenue

Sure, most of us could never dream of living in a place like this, but sometimes it’s just nice to see how others live.

This three-bed, three-bath home in Little Italy is stunning. The contemporary design combined with the modern features make me envious. The home comes fully furnished and all the rooms are impeccably decorated.

The open plan main floor has soaring ceilings, large windows and gorgeous hardwood floors.

The kitchen is spacious, but doesn’t really have a lot of counter space, so might not be the best for prepping huge feasts.

On the second floor there’s a family room, master bedroom and a second bedroom.

The master bedroom is large with a spacious dressing area.

I’m in love with the bathroom. The medieval-style chandelier, the clawfoot tub and the modern shower all work so well together.

The third-storey of the house has a loft like bedroom with a little sitting area and it leads out onto a rooftop balcony.

As for outdoor space, this house spoils you. You have little balconies on every floor and the main floor walks out into the lovely shaded backyard.

Specs

Address: 416 Euclid Avenue

Type: House

Rent: $7,000/ month

Listing agent: Lina Porretta

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: Yes

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Laundry? Yes

Outdoor space? Backyard

Pet friendly? No info

Good For

A temporary place to stay. For someone who needs a comfortable place with all their needs taken care of, this place is perfect for a few months. Utilities, Internet, furniture and house cleaning is all included here.

Move On If

You’re in it for the long haul. This place is advertised as an executive short-term rental so if you’re looking for a forever home or even a year long home this place isn’t really a good fit.