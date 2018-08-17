Sold! Toronto row house goes for $25K over asking

Last year was the first time this house was on the market in 60 years and it needed a ton of work. The current owners took on that momentous task and their hard work paid off. The place is stunning. The beautiful Victorian-era family home was perfectly restored. They managed to preserve all the vintage character and charm.

The living and dining area are open concept and the restored oak hardwood flooring is dazzling.

The newly-renovated kitchen is sleek and minimalist with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

I love the goth-esque theme that flows through the house. From the outside brick (which was painted black) to the interior black accents including doors, bathtubs, and tiles, it all fits together.

The master bedroom is bright and airy with a huge bay window. It also has custom-made floor-to-ceiling closets so you’ll never run out of space for that wardrobe.

The master en suite is all new with heated tile floors and a huge soaker tub.

It also has a fully contained apartment or “in-law suite” in the basement, a fenced deck and two parking spots, but no garage.

The Essentials

Address: 99 Willcocks Street

Type: Semi-Detached House

Bedrooms: 5+1

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 21 X 120 feet

Realtor: Sotheby’s Realty

Hit the market at: $2,625,000

Sold for: $2,650,000

Why it sold for what it did?

The owners managed to transform a rundown house into a masterpiece. Plus it doesn’t hurt it’s so centrally located.

Was it worth it?

Considering I’ve seen comparable houses in this neighbourhood go for more I’d say it’s worth it.