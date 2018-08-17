Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
99 willcocks street toronto

Sold! Toronto row house goes for $25K over asking

Last year was the first time this house was on the market in 60 years and it needed a ton of work. The current owners took on that momentous task and their hard work paid off. The place is stunning.99 willcocks street torontoThe beautiful Victorian-era family home was perfectly restored. They managed to preserve all the vintage character and charm.

99 willcocks street torontoThe living and dining area are open concept and the restored oak hardwood flooring is dazzling.

99 willcocks street torontoThe newly-renovated kitchen is sleek and minimalist with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

99 willcocks street torontoI love the goth-esque theme that flows through the house. From the outside brick (which was painted black) to the interior black accents including doors, bathtubs, and tiles, it all fits together.

99 willcocks street torontoThe master bedroom is bright and airy with a huge bay window. It also has custom-made floor-to-ceiling closets so you’ll never run out of space for that wardrobe.

99 willcocks street torontoThe master en suite is all new with heated tile floors and a huge soaker tub.

99 willcocks street torontoIt also has a fully contained apartment or “in-law suite” in the basement, a fenced deck and two parking spots, but no garage.

99 willcocks street torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 99 Willcocks Street
  • Type: Semi-Detached House
  • Bedrooms: 5+1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Size: 21 X 120 feet
  • Realtor: Sotheby’s Realty
  • Hit the market at: $2,625,000
  • Sold for: $2,650,000
99 willcocks street torontoWhy it sold for what it did?

The owners managed to transform a rundown house into a masterpiece. Plus it doesn’t hurt it’s so centrally located.  

99 willcocks street torontoWas it worth it?

Considering I’ve seen comparable houses in this neighbourhood go for more I’d say it’s worth it.99 willcocks street toronto

Lead photo by

Sotheby's Realty

