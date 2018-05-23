Real Estate
Rental of the week: 436 Wellington Street West

Located in the historic Monarch Building, this hard loft is divine and is in such a great neighbourhood. Sitting in the King West neighbourhood, you’ll never be bored here. 436 wellington street west toronto The 1,700 square foot open concept loft was recently renovated and has a direct elevator. You no longer have to make awkward chit-chat with your neighbours! Ah, the dream!

436 wellington street west torontoAs it’s a hard loft, the unit is full of character in the form of wood ceilings, an exposed brick wall, steel posts and exposed beams.

436 wellington street west torontoWhile the unit is advertised as open-concept, there is a weird wall with windows in the middle of the living and dining area. I’m kinda in to it as it makes the space seem like a house inside an apartment and helps break up what could be a cavernous room.

436 wellington street west torontoThe bedroom is spacious and has a modern en suite bathroom. There is no bathtub though, so if you’re a fan of those you’re out of luck.

436 wellington street west torontoThere is an odd layout design in which to access the closet you need to either go through the front hallway or through the bathroom. I could see this getting annoying, but it is a walk-in closet so it can’t be all bad.

436 wellington street west torontoAs for outdoor space, there's a balcony — an absolute luxury when it comes to old factory buildings. It does look out onto a parking lot so… not the best view.  

436 wellington street west toronto Specs
  • Address: #205 - 436 Wellington Street West
  • Type: Loft
  • Rent: $6,000 / month
  • Listing agent: Ben Higgs
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Balcony
  • Pet friendly? No
436 wellington street west toronto Good For

A professional couple or bachelor who wants to be smack downtown, but not live in a condo that’s your stereotypical glass box in the sky.

436 wellington street west torontoMove On If

You don’t want to traipse through your bathroom or walk around your entire apartment every time you want to make an outfit change.  

Lead photo by

Real Vision

