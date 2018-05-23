Rental of the week: 436 Wellington Street West

Located in the historic Monarch Building, this hard loft is divine and is in such a great neighbourhood. Sitting in the King West neighbourhood, you’ll never be bored here. The 1,700 square foot open concept loft was recently renovated and has a direct elevator. You no longer have to make awkward chit-chat with your neighbours! Ah, the dream!

As it’s a hard loft, the unit is full of character in the form of wood ceilings, an exposed brick wall, steel posts and exposed beams.

While the unit is advertised as open-concept, there is a weird wall with windows in the middle of the living and dining area. I’m kinda in to it as it makes the space seem like a house inside an apartment and helps break up what could be a cavernous room.

The bedroom is spacious and has a modern en suite bathroom. There is no bathtub though, so if you’re a fan of those you’re out of luck.

There is an odd layout design in which to access the closet you need to either go through the front hallway or through the bathroom. I could see this getting annoying, but it is a walk-in closet so it can’t be all bad.

As for outdoor space, there's a balcony — an absolute luxury when it comes to old factory buildings. It does look out onto a parking lot so… not the best view.

Specs

Address: #205 - 436 Wellington Street West

Type: Loft

Rent: $6,000 / month

Listing agent: Ben Higgs

Furnished? No

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Balcony

Pet friendly? No

Good For

A professional couple or bachelor who wants to be smack downtown, but not live in a condo that’s your stereotypical glass box in the sky.

Move On If

You don’t want to traipse through your bathroom or walk around your entire apartment every time you want to make an outfit change.