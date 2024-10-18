15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this weekend mark the unofficial kick-off of Halloween celebrations in the city, from a skeleton-themed dance party to a dog-friendly haunted walk around the Distillery District.

If spooky isn't really your speed (or if you're just saving your frightful festivities for later in the month), you can also attend a Justin Timberlake concert, explore an exposition that celebrates all things taboo or go digging at a huge movie and television wardrobe sale.

For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend.