15 things to do in Toronto this week

Things to do in Toronto this week run the gamut from eerie immersive theatrical experiences to wholesome neighbourhood fall festivals.

You can also opt to check out a huge convention highlighting all things taboo, a burlesque performance that pays homage to your favourite horror movies or even check out Justin Timberlake while he's in town on his world tour.

For the full listings and to find out even more things happening in the city, be sure to visit our events page.

Here are my picks for things to do in Toronto this week.