Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted a day ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do toronto this week

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted a day ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this week run the gamut from eerie immersive theatrical experiences to wholesome neighbourhood fall festivals.

You can also opt to check out a huge convention highlighting all things taboo, a burlesque performance that pays homage to your favourite horror movies or even check out Justin Timberlake while he's in town on his world tour.

For the full listings and to find out even more things happening in the city, be sure to visit our events page.

Here are my picks for things to do in Toronto this week.

Lead photo by

Antonio Scorza/Shutterstock.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Toronto is getting a holiday-themed night market with three bars and 150 vendors

15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Stranger Things the musical is coming to Toronto

15 things to do in Toronto this week

10 haunted houses and attractions in and near Toronto this year

15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 major festivals and events taking place in Toronto this fall