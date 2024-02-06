Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 8 hours ago
Justin Timberlake adds Toronto tour date after angry fans lashed out

Phoebe Knight
Posted 8 hours ago
If you've been crying a river after Justin Timberlake snubbed Toronto on his upcoming tour, it's time to dry your tears — the singer has officially added a Toronto date.

The former NSYNC member was at the centre of the city's rage in January when he announced the stops for his upcoming Forget Tomorrow World Tour, and Toronto seemingly didn't make the cut.

The tour kicks off in Vancouver on April 29, so fans of the singer were shocked to find that Toronto -- the most visited music tour destination in the world -- was not included on the list.

At long last, it seems as though Justin has heard the city's cries and added a stop in Toronto to the tour. 

Justin Timberlake will don his Suit & Tie in Toronto on Oct. 17 at the Scotiabank Arena. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, with presale starting Thursday, Feb. 8 and general sale on Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.

