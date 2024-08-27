Toronto Air Show schedule and times for 2024

The Toronto Air Show is back for 2024 this weekend, and here's everything you need to know about its schedule and times for when things are happening this year.

Returning for its 75th year of turning Toronto's airspace into an aerial playground, the Canadian International Air Show is a time honoured tradition in the city taking place in conjunction with the CNE to bid farewell to the summer season for another year.

When it's happening

This year, the Air Show will take place on Saturday, Aug 31; Sunday, Sept 1 and Monday, Sept 2, and the show will run each day between noon and 3:40 p.m.

If you forget to mark your calendar for the Air Show, not to fear — you'll likely be able to hear it once it has begun.

What you'll see

This year, the show will be bigger and better than ever — featuring more than a dozen different pilots, planes and flying groups including two of the best demonstration teams in the world: Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the Royal Air Force Acrobatic Team, the Red Arrows.

Other appearances at this year's Air Show include a P-51 Mustang "Bald Eagle" flown by Jim Beasley Jr., an aerobic performance by father-son team Redline Air Shows and Scott Urschel demonstrating a gravity-defying helicopter show.

On the Sunday and Monday of the show only, you'll also be able to catch one of only two still-flying Avro Lancasters in the world flying alongside a B-25 from the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.

Where to watch

If you want a truly exclusive view of the action, you can purchase General Admission viewing tickets through the show's website for $80, which grants you access to a private viewing area at Marilyn Bell Park.

Head east on Lake Shore, and Coronation Park also makes for a great spot to watch the show for free.

Hotel X is also offering up incredible views and a rooftop lounge experience just steps from the CNE.

Of course, you can also opt to take a trip to the CNE over the long weekend — the last weekend it's running this year — and check out the show from the top of the Super Wheel or Swing Tower.