21 things to do in Toronto for the 2024 Labour Day long weekend

Things to do in Toronto for the 2024 Labour Day long weekend include the 75th edition of the annual Canadian International Air Show, a huge free music and food festival and Usher's huge return to the Scotiabank Arena.

There are also a slew of festivals happening across the city, like Buskerfest in the Beaches, Kensington Fest in Kensington Market and the first-ever installment of Leaside's Viva La Leaside Festival.

For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend.