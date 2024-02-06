Usher is performing in Toronto for the first time in a decade

Everyone say OMG — Usher is officially coming to Toronto this fall.

The R&B singer just announced that he'll be stopping by the Scotiabank Arena for two nights in September as a part of his Past Present Future tour, and fans are already going crazy.

Just Announced: Usher's "Past Present Future" Tour is coming to Toronto.



Date: Mon Sep 2, & Tue, Sep 3, 2024, 7pm

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Presale: Fri, Feb 9 @ 12pm (dm for code)



Tix link in bio. pic.twitter.com/FhgxtFfmry — Concerts Fanatic (@ConcertsFanTO) February 6, 2024

This will be the first time Usher has played a concert in Toronto since 2014, when he made a stop in the city on his UR Experience tour.

So far, it looks like Toronto will be the only Canadian stop on the tour, that kicks off in Washington this August, so while fans in the rest of the country are understandably disappointed, Toronto fans are saying Yeah!

USHER’S COMING TO TORONTO pic.twitter.com/YtYqRXMShh — jv aka cake boss (@chimnayeon) February 6, 2024

2024 is certainly shaping up to be a big year for the singer, who is also set to drop a new album this Friday before headlining the Superbowl Halftime Show this Sunday.

Tickets for the tour will be available through Ticketmaster, with presale for the Toronto dates opening on Friday, Feb. 9 before general sale on Monday, Feb. 12.

Usher plays in Toronto on Sept. 2 and 3, 2024.