Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
usher toronto

Usher is performing in Toronto for the first time in a decade

Music
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Everyone say OMG — Usher is officially coming to Toronto this fall.

The R&B singer just announced that he'll be stopping by the Scotiabank Arena for two nights in September as a part of his Past Present Future tour, and fans are already going crazy.

This will be the first time Usher has played a concert in Toronto since 2014, when he made a stop in the city on his UR Experience tour.

So far, it looks like Toronto will be the only Canadian stop on the tour, that kicks off in Washington this August, so while fans in the rest of the country are understandably disappointed, Toronto fans are saying Yeah!

2024 is certainly shaping up to be a big year for the singer, who is also set to drop a new album this Friday before headlining the Superbowl Halftime Show this Sunday.

Tickets for the tour will be available through Ticketmaster, with presale for the Toronto dates opening on Friday, Feb. 9 before general sale on Monday, Feb. 12. 

Usher plays in Toronto on Sept. 2 and 3, 2024.

Lead photo by

Usher/@usher
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Usher is performing in Toronto for the first time in a decade

Canada's last Sam the Record Man could close and bring about end of brand

Famous post-grunge band that's become a huge meme announces Toronto tour date

Justin Timberlake adds Toronto tour date after angry fans lashed out

People 'totally disappointed' by how Taylor Swift ignored Celine Dion at the Grammys

Toronto's new concert experience wants you to fall asleep mid-show

Justin Bieber performs private concert to star-studded crowd in Toronto

Michael Buble says he was joking about being on shrooms at Toronto event