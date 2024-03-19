One of Toronto's coolest markets is back for the season and there's one coming up

Toronto Hippie Markets are back and better than ever after a brief hiatus during the chilly months of winter, and there's one coming up next month.

Currently taking place at Homecourt, a creative space down a laneway off Ossington Avenue, Toronto's Hippie Markets have quickly become a staple during the city's outdoor market season — and, despite the flip-flopping weather lately, that season is upon us.

Touting themselves as "Toronto's biggest small vendor market," each hippie market features over 50 local vendors selling everything from clothing to decor and artwork.

The markets don't sell just anything, though: they focus on vendors who offer antique, vintage, reworked and handmade pieces in order to reduce waste while supporting local artisans.

No, you don't have to be a hippie (or identify as one) to attend; just someone with an eye for great market finds.

If that sounds like you, you're in luck. The next Toronto Hippie Market, taking place at 178R Ossington (down the laneway) is coming up on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 between noon and 6 p.m., and it's totally free to swing by.