Toronto weather is about to flip-flop again after hectic weekend of sun and snow

It seemed that all anyone could talk about in Toronto over the weekend was the chaotic, back-and-forth weather that took us from a summer patio day mid-week to a mix of cold winds, snow, rain, warm sun and more by Sunday.

Videos showing the city bafflingly transition through multiple seasons in just a matter of hours abounded on social media yesterday, with brisk snowfall and blasts of cold peppering otherwise sunny spring conditions, confusing the heck out of everyone.

With a high in the low single digits and a mix of rain and flurries, the day was a complete mess, with no one quite dressed properly for the topsy-turvy mix of weather that had snow pounding down under sunny skies and temperatures feeling like they were swinging from spring to mid-winter and back again.

And, more confusion is on the way with a return to winter on deck in the coming days.

The Weather Network is predicting multiple bouts of snow across the region this week, with the mercury dropping down to the negative single double digits, a far cry from the near-record 21 C we saw Wednesday and the hail, lightning and thunderstorms that hit parts of the province just yesterday.

The agency warns of "several opportunities" for heavy snow around Southern Ontario that could affect commutes with "reduced visibility and potentially slick roads" starting Tuesday and carrying on through Wednesday.

A total of 15-20 cm of the white stuff could pile up in snow belt areas over the two days, with 10-15 cm expected in the Barrie area, 5-10 cm near London, and 5 cm or potentially even more in Niagara, depending on how things play out.

While the GTHA is only slated to see a few centimetres of accumulation, the change will serve as a sudden and unexpected reminder of the winter we never really had this year — of course, just as spring formally starts.

Monday's forecast currently stands at only 4 C with a 40 per cent chance of flurrries under cloudy skies. According to Environment Canada, the snow should kick up starting Friday morning for certain, when the city will drop down to - 9 C with the wind chill.

Thermometers will be hovering around 0 C for the duration of the week, with a brief hit of sun Thursday (albeit amid 0 C temps) before another chance of flurries on Friday.