St. Patrick's Day Parade route map and road closures in Toronto for 2024

The 2024 Toronto St. Patrick's Day parade is right around the corner, and this year you won't need the luck of the Irish to navigate the city on the big day. Looking for parties? Check out this guide.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Toronto St. Patrick's Day parade.

Date

St. Patrick's Day, celebrated annually on March 17, falls on a Sunday this year, so the parade will also take place on true St. Patricks's Day, Sunday, March 17, kicking off at noon.

Route

The parade begins at the corner of St. George and Bloor, near St. George station, before heading east along Bloor, turning south on Yonge and ending at Yonge and Dundas.

If you'll be taking public transit to attend the parade, you can access the parade route from St. George, Museum, Bloor, Wellesley, College and Dundas subway stations.

Road closures

The parade is around 90 minutes long from any point on the parade route, so expect road closures between noon and 3 p.m., with segments of the parade route opening up as the parade rolls through.

The staging area, located near the parade's start at Bloor and St. Clair, will be closed starting at 8 a.m., with the rest of the route closing at noon.

Don't forget to wear your green and stock up on Guinness (for those of-age), because this year's St. Patrick's Day parade is sure to be cracking.