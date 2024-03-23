There's a huge Asian night market coming to Toronto this summer

A huge Asian night market is coming to Toronto this summer, and it's promising to to be "the tastiest event of the summer."

Taking place on Aug. 9, 10 and 11, the Waterfront Night Market is a pan-Asian food and floating lantern festival that's almost as beautiful as it is delicious.

The festival, now in its 15th year, includes a signature pan-Asian food festival, where you can sample the best Asian streetfood the city has to offer, from takoyaki to tteokbokki and everything in between.

You'll also get the chance to revel in celebrations of pan-Asian cultures with an enchanting floating lantern pool alongside a ton of live music performances keeping the party going.

The festival also features an artisan showcase where you can explore and shop creations by Asian artists and vendors from Toronto and beyond.

The Waterfront Night Market takes place at the Stanley Barracks at Hotel X from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Aug. 9, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Aug. 10 and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Aug. 11. The event is 19+ on the first two days of the festival before opening up to all ages on Aug. 11.

Tickets, which include access to all aspects of the festival plus one lantern of your own to set adrift, are already on sale through the Waterfront Night Market's website.