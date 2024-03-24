Beaches Easter Parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2024

The Beaches Easter Parade in Toronto is the oldest and longest running Easter parade in Ontario and, with the holiday coming up this weekend, the parade is right around the corner.

With the inaugural event held 1967, the parade is celebrating its 57th year this year, with all of the chocolate eggs, bunnies, music and magic it's known for.

Taking place on Sunday, March 31, the parade kicks off at 2 p.m. sharp and will run for about two hours along its Queen East route.

The parade begins at the corner of Queen Street East and Munroe Park Avenue before traveling west along Queen and turning south along Woodbine Avenue, finally ending at Woodbine and Lakeshore.

The route will mean a handful of road closures that will inevitably impact travel to and from the area, starting as early as 10 a.m. in some locations and running until as late as 4:30 p.m. in others.

Here's the full list of road closures for the Beaches Easter Parade so you can plan your travel accordingly: