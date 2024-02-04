There's a huge food truck festival happening near Toronto for Family Day

This Family Day (which is on February 19 this year, you're welcome,) you don't have to worry about deciding what to do -- there's a huge festival with food trucks, artisan vendors and more happening just outside the of city.

If you ask me, long weekend plus food truck festival is an equation that always adds up to a fantastic time, and nowhere will this be more true than at Square One in Mississauga for their Family Day weekend celebrations.

Running between Saturday, Feb. 17 and Monday, Feb. 19 at Celebration Square, an army of food trucks like The Arepa Republic, Mustache Burger, Jerk Brothers, I Love Churro and more, will take over the square for a celebration of family and flavour.

The fun doesn't end with food trucks, though. Celebration Square is home to Mississauga's largest outdoor ice rink, and musical movies will be shown on screens around the square.

On Feb. 19, the event spills over to the nearby Living Arts Centre, where there will be an artisan market, an interactive dance floor, live music and a buffet at LIVE restaurant.

The events in Celebration Square will run all weekend long from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., while the market and performances at the Living Arts Centre run exclusively between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19.