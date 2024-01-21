Asian-owned night market with a drag show coming to Toronto for Lunar New Year

Toronto is already gearing up for the upcoming Lunar New Year with a ton of events happening all across the city, including an artisan night market that will also feature a drag show.

The Welcome Market, a collective responsible for a slew of popular pop-up markets across the city, will be hosting a new market featuring all Asian artisans, a night market, and a drag show from Queens of Dim Sum.

Running from Friday, Feb. 1 to Sunday, Feb. 4, the event will take on a night market format on the Friday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with 35+ of what Welcome Market deems "the best API local small businesses and artists."

The Friday night market will also feature a drag performance by Queens of Dim Sum, a drag collective that highlights some of Toronto's fiercest Asian queens.

On the weekend, the market will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with vendors selling everything from jewellery to hand-drawn puzzles, as well as some tasty food vendors like Hey!Mom Onigiri.

The market is held in collaboration with Aunties Supply, an Asian snack market that started in Stackt Market before moving to their current location at 91 Walnut Ave.

Welcome Market is located at 938 Queen West near Queen and Shaw is free to attend and pet-friendly.