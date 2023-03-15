Toronto snack shop closing down and moving to new location

A Toronto shop for Asian snacks is closing their location that started it all, but fortunately they'll be relocating to a new spot.

Auntie's Supply has let everyone know via social media that they're closing their Stackt location this month.

"When I opened my location at @stacktmarket in June 2021, I thought I was launching a 6-month pop-up to test an idea," reads an Instagram post from Auntie's Supply. "In less than a year, we opened a second location and hired 3 people and the rest was history."

The post goes on to say that certain items like snacks, sauces and spreads will be marked down at the Stackt location until it closes.

"Starting a business at Stackt was a dream come true. We had access to a community of like-minded entrepreneurs and an ecosystem of programming that brought traffic to our business," Auntie's Supply owner Christina Pack tells blogTO

"We felt lucky to secure a prime location along Bathurst St. However, like many small businesses in the city, we noticed that foot traffic wasn't what it used to be."

They're going to be partnering with Ready Go Convenience at 1153 Queen St. West for an "express" version of Auntie's Supply that will offer their curated snacks and ingredients and also spotlight Asian food business pop-ups.

"What sets us apart is our commitment to promoting Asian brands that many people may not have heard of before," says Pack.

"We plan to continue our popular pop-up partner series on a monthly basis and focus on highlighting new and emerging Asian brands. Our goal has always been to make Asian foods more accessible to the public."

They'll also be hosting a market series in the parking lot of the new location.

Auntie's Supply's second location at Superfresh remains open. The Stackt location of Auntie's Supply will be closing on March 26.