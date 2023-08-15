There's a three-day Asian market coming to Toronto

Toronto is getting a 3-day Asian market, courtesy of The Welcome Market and mini supermarket Auntie's Supply.

The two are joining to bring the market to the Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood from August 18 until August 20, featuring over 35 Asian-owned businesses.

It's not the only Asian market taking place in Toronto, with past events like Lucky Lion Night Market and the Waterfront Night Market spotlighting Asian culture and businesses (not to mention plenty of markets still on the docket for the rest of the summer).

At this edition, you'll be able to nab your next vintage treasure from Zoehify Vintage, pick up some adorable handmade stickers by Cam's Corner, or grab a kitschy sculpted keychain from Oh, That's Neat so you never lose your keys again.

And when you want to take a break from shopping by grabbing a tasty snack, there will be plenty of options to choose from, too, like chewy fresh rice cakes from Chubbi Rice, decadent vegan cookies from Bomba Sweets, and crispy fried chicken baos from Baobird.

But it's not just about shopping. This market will also feature a dazzling drag performance by Asian drag collective Queens of Dim Sum.

This free event will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on August 18 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 19 and 20 at 938 Queen Street West.

Make sure to check out the event's website for a full list of vendors.