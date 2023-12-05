A huge new Christmas fair called Winter Glow is coming to Toronto

A huge Christmas fair experience is about to kick off in Toronto, complete with rides, festive activities and food.

Taking up residence in our very own Times-Square-but-worse, Yonge and Dundas square, Winter Glow, a holiday fun event planned in partnership with The Thornton-Smith Corporation, Astro Amusements, and The Rotary Club of Toronto, is set to kick off Dec. 14.

The event, which will raise money for local charities through the Rotary Club and their foundation, will also include a 40-foot-tall "tree of rememberance," where attendees can donate to write a message to deceased loved ones on a yellow ribbon and tie it to the tree.

The event will be a traditional carnival, with a 45-foot-tall Ferris Wheel, a Carousel, midway games and fair food favourites like cotton candy, churros, popcorn and more.

Set in one of the busiest arteries of the city, Winter Glow is sure to attract tourists and Toronto residents alike looking for another fun way to celebrate the spirit of the season.

With other holiday season standards like the Distillery Winter Village growing ever more congested with each passing year, a new Christmas attraction is always a welcome addition to the season's schedule.

Winter Glow will run from Dec. 14 until the 23, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

Admission is free but tickets for rides and games can be purchased in person or online.