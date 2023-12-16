Here's where to watch New Year's fireworks in Toronto to ring in 2024

Toronto's New Year fireworks displays are one of the most cherished and anticipated traditions of the holiday season.

This year, the city has confirmed a number of free fireworks events happening all over the city, packed with live performances, food trucks, and DJs to ring in 2024 in style.

Celebrations this year will take place at Sherbourne Common, Toronto Music Garden, and Harbour Square Park.

As with any event in the city, the fireworks displays can get overwhelmingly packed, so the city has also suggested three alternative viewing locations to see the show with (hopefully) a little more space.

Consider watching from alternative viewing locations at Sugar Beach, Little Norway Park, and HTO Park. While you won't get a firsthand view of the performances, you will get amazing — and less crowded — views of the fireworks themselves.

If your New Year's plans will have you elsewhere in the city, but you still want to ring in 2024 with fireworks, not to worry: the fireworks should be visible from anywhere with a view of the harbourfront, and can also be streamed online through the City of Toronto Culture YouTube channel.

As with every year, TTC and GO Transit will be free all night to help celebrators get around the city safely. But if you do choose to drive, be advised that the eastbound lane of Queens Quay as well as Bay St. from Lakeshore Ave to Queens Quay will be closed from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The events are set to kick off at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, with the fireworks launching at 12 a.m. on Jan. 1.