Toronto neighbourhood transformed into a winter wonderland with a light tunnel

One of Toronto's most posh neighbourhoods has been transformed into a set straight out of a Christmas movie, complete with a tunnel of lights.

The Village of Yorkville Park on Cumberland St. and Bellaire St. has now been decked out in thousands of LED lights until the end of the year.

Anyone going in to get their holiday shopping done or to experience any of the fine dining options can do so with a bit of extra Christmas cheer around them.

The display officially kicked off on Saturday, with a 'Flick the Switch lighting ceremony in support of the Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research.

Hosted by singer and TV host Keshia Chanté, the ceremony featured performances from Juno-nominated singer-songwriter Barbra Lica and jazz vocalist Matt Dusk.

Despite some rain on the opening weekend and noise from nearby construction, Toronto residents still came out to snap some pictures.

Santiago Moffat made the trek with his mother for her birthday, and was more than happy with what he saw.

"From my perspective, it's great that this is happening because for a while, at least for the past, I will say even five years, we didn't see (the City of Toronto) doing anything to celebrate the Christmas spirit. It seemed like it kind of died or faded away," he says.

"It's like the city's been morphing into something different. (This is) the best moment of the year to have a little sparkle in our life."

Angela Ryan was another attendee who was visiting her daughter in the city and just happened to be walking by. Of course, she thought it was "pretty" and advocated for more events like it throughout the city.

Also part of the Holiday Magic display is the 60 campfire-style benches along Bloor St. W, between Church St. and Avenue Rd. Until Dec. 31, they've been designed to light up in holiday colours when in use.

Keep an eye out for Victorian-era carollers throughout December on Fridays between 12 and 3 p.m. and weekends between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.