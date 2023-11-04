Dazzling lights festival with Christmas market opening near Toronto

Returning to the city for a fourth time, the Holiday Nights of Lights immersive exhibit is pretty much guaranteed to kick-start your holiday feels.

Like in previous years (and in the Halloween edition), you can expect to see over 1.5 million LED lights, animated and synchronized to your favourite seasonal tunes.

And while the exhibit's gorgeous light tunnels are too beautiful to *not* add to your Insta grid, you'll also get to walk through enormous Christmas ornaments, animated areas, and Mistletoe Lane.

A new fixture to last year's edition, Mistletoe Lane is both an additional pop-up experience and a nighttime hotspot — perfect if you love gettin' jolly outside of work hours.

If walking doesn't seem like that fun of an activity, you'll probably be glad to know there's plenty of other stuff to enjoy, too, like axe-throwing, a fireside lounge, rides, food trucks, and a vendor market in case you want to get an early start on holiday shopping.

Make sure to bring your furry friends because the event's pet-friendly (as long as they're on-leash, of course).

Holiday Nights of Lights officially opens on December 1, but you should probably take a gander at tickets before then (the people love a holiday experience!). They start at $14.99 for kids 2-12, but there are also family packages available if you're looking to bring the whole gang.

It's running only until January 7, 2024. You'll be able to attend Thursday-Sunday from now until December 21, after which they'll be open every day (except for Christmas Day).

You'll find Holiday Nights of Lights at Assembly Park at 80 Interchange Way in Vaughan, Ontario.