Toronto Eaton Centre just transformed its abandoned Nordstrom store

The vacated Nordstrom space at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre has been transformed into a new interactive exhibit called Canadian Chroma, now offering visitors a glowing, immersive refuge from the busy mall's hustle and bustle.

And it's totally free to visit.

Nordstrom announced its departure from the Canadian retail scene in early 2023, cutting 2,500 jobs and leaving conspicuous voids in shopping centres across the country.

The public had many suggestions for what to do with the vacant Nordstrom space to keep it from creating a dead zone in one of the country's largest malls, and Cadillac Fairview (CF) has filled the literal void with this new experience, described by organizers as a "multi-sensorial journey celebrating Canadian culture through sights, sounds and colour."

Canadian Chroma has taken over the corridor linking the north end of the mall from Dundas Street to Albert's Way, taking visitors on a path through five interactive exhibits, including a dazzling interpretation of the Northern Lights.

Northern Lights

An immersive space decked out in lighting and screens will recreate the dancing visual experience of the aurora borealis.

Colour Capsule

This space will invite visitors to scan items and apply a specialized colour filter that instantly transforms into a Canadian landscape.

Canada's Seasonal Colours

Transition through Canada's four distinct seasons all in one go at this exhibit, without the associated wardrobe changes.

Indigenous Art Showcase

Seven artists representing diverse Indigenous communities across Canada (Meawasige, Kaya Joan, Aeden Corey, Joshua Steckley, Emily Kewageshig, Eliot White-Hill and Casey Koyczan) will be showcased in this space where guests can swipe interactive screens to explore deeper.

Canada's Colourful Tapestry

A living guestbook will allow guests to weave threads using a screen and form a digital tapestry celebrating the cultural diversity of Canada.

The Canadian Chroma is open to the public for free during mall hours.