Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do in toronto thanksgiving weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this Thanksgiving weekend

Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this Thanksgiving weekend include watching a Bavarian cabaret show while sipping on German beer, getting all dressed up for a skeleton-themed dance party, and jamming out to your favourite hits at a concert

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Bonnie Raitt
      October 6
      Bonnie Raitt
      Blues sensation and ten-time Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt is ready to rock out at Toronto's Massey Hall, making her Canadian return after 5 years as part of her Just Like That tour.
      Massey Hall
    • Toronto Oktoberfest
      October 6-7
      Toronto Oktoberfest
      Meet new friends at a Bavarian communal table as you sip on refreshing German beer before watching a fun cabaret show! The first 500 people to arrive will get a free beer stein at this two-day festival celebrating all things Oktoberfest.
      Garrison Common
    • Drake & 21 Savage
      October 7
      Drake & 21 Savage
      Grab your besties and get ready for a night out at Scotiabank Arena to sing along to your favourite tunes. Drake and 21 Savage will be bringing down the house as part of their It's All a Blur tour.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Queer Emo/Alt Night
      October 7
      Queer Emo/Alt Night
      90s kids, bring back your deep side parts, black eyeliner, and skinny ripped jeans for a night of dancing to nostalgic emo hits. Make sure to arrive on time for a fun drag performance by Toronto's emo queen, Helena Poison.
      Buddies in Bad Times Theatre
    • The Wombats
      October 7
      The Wombats
      Sing along to throwback hits like 1996 or learn a new tune (or two) from their new album as English indie rock band The Wombats take over the Phoenix Concert Theatre stage this weekend.
      Phoenix Concert Theatre
    • Phoebe Robinson
      October 7
      Phoebe Robinson
      New York Times best-selling writer and comedian Phoebe Robinson will have you laughing all night as she graces the Danforth Music Hall stage with her bold comedic chops.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • Oktoberfresh at Mascot
      October 7
      Oktoberfresh at Mascot
      If you are looking for something less traditional to do this Oktoberfest, head over to Mascot Brewery for a pop-up marketplace, live music and, of course, some tasty cold beer. Tickets start at $10.
      Mascot Brewery Etobicoke
    • Skeledance
      October 7
      Skeledance
      Put on your coolest costume and start this spooky season with a bang at this dark electro dance party at Revival with an unstoppable DJ lineup that will keep you groovin' all night long.
      Revival
    • Queen & Adam Lambert
      October 8
      Queen & Adam Lambert
      Witness the magic of legendary rock band Queen as Adam Lambert teams up with the iconic music group once again, bringing the band's classic rock tunes to Scotiabank Arena.
      Scotiabank Arena
  • Ongoing events
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
Lead photo by

Toronto Oktoberfest

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this Thanksgiving weekend

Win 2 tickets to the 2023 Hot Docs Podcast Festival in Toronto

10 things to do in Toronto this week

25 things to do in Toronto this fall

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this week

A guide to Nuit Blanche 2023 in Toronto

The top 25 exhibits to see at Nuit Blanche Toronto 2023