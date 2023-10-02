10 things to do in Toronto this week
Things to do in Toronto this week include exploring creepy underground tunnels at a spooky haunted castle, jamming out to Doo Wop versions of your favourite tunes, and hitting up an artisan market.
For the full listings, make sure to check out our events section.
Fareen Karim
Fareen Karim
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .