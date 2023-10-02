Radar
Things to do in toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Things to do in Toronto this week include exploring creepy underground tunnels at a spooky haunted castle, jamming out to Doo Wop versions of your favourite tunes, and hitting up an artisan market

For the full listings, make sure to check out our events section

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Legends of Horror
      September 29 - October 31
      Legends of Horror
      Casa Loma will be transformed into a creepy haunted castle this month, so grab your horror-loving besties and explore spooky underground tunnels or snap a Halloween selfie in the castle's ghostly gardens as Legends of Horror returns.
      Casa Loma
    • SZA
      October 4
      SZA
      Sing at the top of your lungs as R&B singer-songwriter SZA hits Scotiabank Arena with her chart-topping hits like Snooze and Kiss Me More as part of her SOS Tour.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Indigenous Comedy Night
      October 4
      Indigenous Comedy Night
      Independent movie theatre Hot Docs will host Canada's first all-Indigenous comedy show this week. You'll get to check out a special screening of Janelle Niles' short film, Inconvenient, then watch as talented comedians close off the night with their best jokes.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    • Toronto Symphony Orchestra: The Doo Wop Project
      October 4
      Toronto Symphony Orchestra: The Doo Wop Project
      Do you love the musical sounds of Frankie Valli? The Doo Wop project will transport you back in time as it revisits classic songs by The Four Seasons and reimagines modern music from the likes of Maroon 5 and Jason Mraz.
      Roy Thomson Hall
    • LAMAS
      October 4-7
      LAMAS
      Another Latin American art, film and media festival is coming to the city, where you can join panels and discussions about Latin representation in Canadian arts and meet fellow Latin creators. Plus, it's totally free!
      Friends house
    • Men I Trust
      October 5
      Men I Trust
      If you're an indie music lover, make sure to head to History for a night of atmospheric dream-pop as French-Canadian band Men I Trust makes a stop in Toronto.
      History Toronto
    • aluCine Latin Film Media Arts Festival
      October 5-7
      aluCine Latin Film Media Arts Festival
      You can watch over 30 films ranging from hilarious comedies to heart-wrenching dramas or listen to lively Latin American music at this festival showcasing the best media from down south.
      Spadina theatre
    • Canada Salsa & Bachata Congress
      October 5-9
      Canada Salsa & Bachata Congress
      The longest-running Salsa and Bachata event in Canada returns for another year! Watch dancers turn up the heat as they perform acrobatic spins and dips or show off your rhythm at a social dance ballroom.
      Fairmont Royal York Hotel
    • Trinity Bellwoods Marketplace
      October 7
      Trinity Bellwoods Marketplace
      Cooler days might be approaching but nothing screams fall more than a walk in the park. Grab a toasty drink and check out over 50 local artists and artisans selling everything from candles to handmade home decor.
      Trinity Bellwoods
    • The Great Canadian Horror Film Festival
      October 7
      The Great Canadian Horror Film Festival
      Get ready to scream! Grab onto the edge of your seat and munch on buttery popcorn as the scariest films from around the world are projected onto the screen of the Royal Theatre. Tickets start at $15.
      The Royal Theatre
    Lead photo by

    Fareen Karim
