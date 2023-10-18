A magical holiday train is coming to Toronto

The CP Holiday Train is officially returning to Toronto in 2023 with live performances and twinkling lights to put you in the festive spirit and raise awareness for a great cause.

The 25th annual holiday program will roll out the two festive trains on their twin voyages across both Canada and the U.S. to raise donations for individuals struggling with food insecurity.

Since the holiday train program began in 1999, the illuminated trains have visited hundreds of communities and raised over five million pounds of food and more than $22.5 million for community food banks.

The Canadian train is 1,000 feet long and decked out in holiday decor and LED lights, and will begin its journey in Maine before heading to Montreal.

The festive train will have stops and live performances in Milton, Hamilton, Cambridge, London, Windsor, and Oshawa before arriving in Toronto on Nov. 28 at 8:15 p.m.

The event kicks off at 8:30 p.m. at the CP Yard Office parking lot at 750 Runnymede Road and runs until 9 p.m., with a live performance from Canada alternative rock group, Anyway Gang.

The CP Holiday Train show is completely free to attend, and those attending are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations as there will be collection stations around the event.

If you're planning on joining in on all the holiday fun, make sure to bundle up before heading out as the event is outdoors.

You can find the complete Canadian holiday train 2023 schedule on the CPKC website.