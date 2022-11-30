Huge crowds showed up to watch the CP Holiday Train roll through Toronto

The annual CP Holiday Train made its way through Toronto last night and huge crowds showed up to catch a glimpse.

The train rolled in just after 8:00 p.m. at the CP Yard Office parking lot for its scheduled stop in the city for the first time since 2019.

The annual holiday train travels across the country to raise food and money for local food banks, asking those in attendance to donate a non-perishable food item or a cash donation.

Hundreds of people headed to the parking lot to check out the train decked out in festive lights and decor.

People stuck around for the live music performances by Tennile Townes and Aysanbee as they took over one of the cars of the train to perform.

Many kids were being put on parents' shoulders so they could see the train because there were so many people there it was hard to catch a glimpse being that tiny.

If you didn't come early enough to get a good spot, you were subjected to the many phone screens that were trying to capture the CP Holiday Train from a distance.

If you missed the train stopping in the city, the train is making stops in cities along the way to Port Coquitlam where it will end its journey on December 18.