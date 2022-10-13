A magical holiday train is coming to Toronto

The CP Holiday Train is back and will be making its way through Toronto this year to bring you some holiday cheer.

The annual holiday train will be making stops in cities across Canada and the U.S again this year for the first time since 2019 to raise money and food for local food banks all while entertaining residents with live music and holiday shows.

Since 1999, the Holiday Train program has raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for food banks across North America.

This year the Canadian train will start its tour in Montreal on November 27, travelling all the way to the west coast before ending on December 18 in Port Coquitlam.

The 2022 schedule will see the holiday train stop in Toronto on November 29 at 750 Runnymede Road, the CP Yard Office parking lot.

The train is set to arrive at 8:15 p.m. with live music performances by Tennille Towns and Aysanbee starting at 8:30 p.m. through 9:00 p.m.

The CP Holiday Train shows are free to attend. It's recommended that those who attend bring a non-perishable food item or a cash donation as there will be collection stations around the event.

If you plan on checking out the train, don't forget to bundle up before heading out as the event is outdoors.