Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do toronto

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include heading to Exhibition Place for the last day of the CNE, watching fun performances at a festival, and rocking out at a concert

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • CNE 2023
      August 18 - September 4
      CNE 2023
      Head on over to Exhibition Place for the CNE's final weekend. Hop on thrilling rides, try unusual food, or watch a free concert before trying your luck at a carnival game.
      Exhibition Place
    • Nate Feuerstein
      September 1
      Nate Feuerstein
      Make your way to the Scotiabank Arena for a night of music as platinum-selling rapper Nate Feuerstein takes over the stage as part of his 2023 summer tour.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • W.A.S.P.
      September 1
      W.A.S.P.
      Crack open a cold one and get ready to rock out as heavy metal favourites W.A.S.P bring the house down at the Danforth Music Hall.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • Anime Toronto
      September 1-3
      Anime Toronto
      Show off your best cosplay, learn some Japanese, or participate in an improv performance at this convention celebrating all things anime.
      Toronto Metro Convention Centre
    • Hot and Spicy
      September 1-4
      Hot and Spicy
      See how much heat you can handle as you try authentic (and spicy) Indian dishes, watch some of India's hottest stars perform and sweat it out at a Bollywood-inspired workout at this festival celebrating all things India.
      Harbourfront Center
    • Smashing Pumpkins
      September 2
      Smashing Pumpkins
      Jam out on the Budweiser Stage lawn as Grammy-winning group Smashing Pumpkins stops in Toronto as part of their tour celebrating their new album "Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts."
      Budweiser Stage
    • Electric Island
      September 2-3
      Electric Island
      Get your festival outfits ready for a weekend of EDM. Party outdoors, sip a boozy beverage, and show off your shuffling skills at this music festival.
      Fort York
    • Guns N' Roses
      September 3
      Guns N' Roses
      Warm up your vocal cords and make your way to the Rogers Centre for a night of rock 'n' roll as legendary rockers Guns N' Roses return to the road.
      Rogers Centre
    • Beck & Phoenix
      September 3
      Beck & Phoenix
      Take advantage of the last warm days of summer, sing your lungs out, relax on the lawn or grab a cold beverage as you watch Beck and French pop band Phoenix.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Cigarettes After Sex
      September 4
      Cigarettes After Sex
      Send summer off in style with dreampop act Cigarettes After Sex performing at Echo Beach as part of their North American tour.
      Echo Beach at Budweiser Stage
    Lead photo by

    Canadian National Exhibition
Lead photo by

Canadian National Exhibition

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

You can watch circus acts and sword swallowers at Toronto's Buskferfest this year

Canada's Wonderland hosting a huge fireworks display for Labour Day 2023

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Dazzling free drone show to light up night skies over Toronto this weekend

Toronto Air Show schedule and times for 2023

10 things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

There's a huge street festival coming to a quaint Toronto neighbourhood