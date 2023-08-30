10 things to do in Toronto this weekend
Things to do in Toronto this weekend include heading to Exhibition Place for the last day of the CNE, watching fun performances at a festival, and rocking out at a concert.
Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings.
