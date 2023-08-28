Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 16 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Things to do in toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 16 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this week include watching incredible performances at a cultural festival, dancing the night away at an outdoor concert and watching a captivating air show

For the full listings, make sure to check out our events section

Lead photo by

Jack Landau

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

Toronto Air Show schedule and times for 2023

10 things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

There's a huge street festival coming to a quaint Toronto neighbourhood

An essential guide to Fan Expo 2023

10 things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto before the summer is over

Huge Toronto street festival will send off the summer with a bang