Caribana parade route and time in Toronto for 2023

The 2023 edition of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival is kicking off on August 3, so now's the time to start planning how you're going to join in on the biggest party of the summer.

If this year's celebration is anything like the 2022 edition, you can expect beautiful costumes, large crowds, and a roster of action-packed events that'll leave you with a soca beat stuck in your head for weeks to come.

For this year's edition, we've gathered all the info you'll need to figure out what you want to attend, get your tickets in order, and plan how you're going to get there.

Here's everything you need to know for the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grande Parade in 2023.

What is Toronto Caribbean Carnival?

The Carnival was started in 1967 with the goal of creating an annual spectacle that would commemorate the anniversary of the abolition of slavery in Canada while celebrating the dynamic cultural identities of the Caribbean peoples living in Toronto.

Over half a century later, the carnival has blossomed into the largest celebration of Caribbean culture in all of North America, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city every year with glamorous events like the King and Queen Showcase, dance parties, and of course, the Grand Parade.

When and where is the Grand Parade in Toronto?

Keeping with the tradition of previous years, the parade will start at Exhibition Place and Lakeshore Blvd West bright and early on August 5 at 8 a.m.

You can check out the full route below.

If the parade isn't your style, you can also check out the list of other Caribana events happening this weekend:

How much does it cost?

General admission tickets are $40, while both kids and senior tickets are going for $20.

The general admission ticket gives you full access to Grand Parade Central, which will be taking over Exhibition Place grounds all day on August 5 with food, music, dancing, and good vibes.

If you want to take it up a notch, you can go for the $180 VIP ticket, which books you a spot on the VIP Grandstand where you'll get to enjoy a great view of the parade as it passes along Lakeshore.

There are also a few places where you can attend the parade free of charge, marked on the map above as the western area beyond the dotted line (left). This free area can only be accessed from the pedestrian entrance marked at Dowling Ave.

Road closures

With the parade taking over a sizeable stretch of Lakeshore Blvd West, a number of key roads will be closed to ensure that everything can proceed safely.

From 2 a.m. on August 5 to 8 a.m. on August 6, here's where you won't be able to drive on parade day:

Lakeshore Blvd West between Colborne Lodge Drive and Bathurst Street.

Strachan Avenue from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Jameson Avenue from Springhurst Avenue to Lakeshore Blvd West.

Dunn Avenue at Springhurst Avenue.

Dufferin Street at Springhurst Avenue.

Fort York Boulevard between Fleet Street and Lakeshore Boulevard West.

The westbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp to Dunn and Jameson Avenues (Exit 149).

Will there be extra TTC Service for the parade?

If you're able to, taking the TTC is definitely the way to go for getting to the parade, with increased service planned on the following routes:

29 Dufferin buses from Dufferin Station to Exhibition Place.

509 Harbourfront streetcars from Union Station to Exhibition Place.

511 Bathurst streetcars from Bathurst Station to Exhibition Place.

Bathurst Station express buses to Exhibition Place.

Keele Station express buses to Parkside Drive/Lakeshore Blvd.

Dundas West Station express buses to Queen Street/Roncesvalles Avenue.

Lansdowne Station express buses via Jameson Avenue to Springhurst Avenue/Dunn Avenue.

Other routes could be subject to change as the parade advances, so be sure to check in with TTC Service Alerts for the most up-to-date info.

While you can expect it to be a busy one, the parade is going to be as entertaining and colourful as ever. As one of the most iconic cultural events in Toronto, it's one that you won't want to miss.