Radar
Victoria Kuglin
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cabbagetown festival 2023

There's a huge street festival coming to a quaint Toronto neighbourhood

Radar
Victoria Kuglin
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The Cabbagetown Festival is landing in Toronto's east end next month — and it all starts with a ceremonial cabbage cutting.

Between September 9 and 10, the 44th annual event will take over Parliament Street from Gerrard to Wellesley and Carlton Street from Parliament to Ontario, gracing the streets with live music, shopping, food trucks, and pop-up patios.

Joining the ranks of many other street festivals still taking place this summer, it's one of the city's longest running street fests and spotlights some of the neighbourhood's favourite businesses, like Revelstoke Cafe and Roses Without Thorns.

You can also expect plenty of entertainment, with stilt-walkers, live music, and an all-day DJ party on September 10.

Also on September 10, there'll be a closing parade at 6:20 p.m. led by percussion ensemble TDot Batu, all culminating in a massive street party later that night.

The Cabbagetown Festival will be on from September 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and September 10 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Lead photo by

Cabbagetown BIA
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

There's a huge street festival coming to a quaint Toronto neighbourhood

An essential guide to Fan Expo 2023

10 things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto before the summer is over

Huge Toronto street festival will send off the summer with a bang

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

There's a three-day Asian market coming to Toronto