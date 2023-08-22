There's a huge street festival coming to a quaint Toronto neighbourhood

The Cabbagetown Festival is landing in Toronto's east end next month — and it all starts with a ceremonial cabbage cutting.

Between September 9 and 10, the 44th annual event will take over Parliament Street from Gerrard to Wellesley and Carlton Street from Parliament to Ontario, gracing the streets with live music, shopping, food trucks, and pop-up patios.

Joining the ranks of many other street festivals still taking place this summer, it's one of the city's longest running street fests and spotlights some of the neighbourhood's favourite businesses, like Revelstoke Cafe and Roses Without Thorns.

You can also expect plenty of entertainment, with stilt-walkers, live music, and an all-day DJ party on September 10.

Also on September 10, there'll be a closing parade at 6:20 p.m. led by percussion ensemble TDot Batu, all culminating in a massive street party later that night.

The Cabbagetown Festival will be on from September 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and September 10 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.