The Toronto Pride Parade route map and road closures for 2023
The Toronto Pride Parade is back in Toronto this Sunday June 25 and you'll want to make sure you don't miss out on the action.
Returning once again to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, the Toronto Pride Parade will start at 2 p.m. at Bloor and Church, making its way down Yonge Street and, for the first time, turning right on Dundas Street West.
The parade will run for about three hours, so arrive early to secure a good view, and don't forget to stay hydrated!
Afterward, you can head to this year's new main stage and beer garden at Nathan Phillips Square to keep the festivities going.
Apart from the recurring celebrations in the village, there will be musical acts from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Nathan Phillips Square, with a special performance by electro-pop icon Lights to close out the Pride festivities.
While you'll be able to see the parade along the entire route, there will be six accessible risers and viewing stations where you can get an even better view of the floats and festivities.
Accessible risers will be located at the following intersections:
There will also be a ground level viewing station at Edward St. and Yonge St.
Toronto Pride has so far released a festival map that shows the route of the main Sunday parade as well as the Trans March (Friday) and Dyke March (Saturday).
The routes are basically the same except for the very end where the Pride Parade goes west on Dundas St.
As for road closures, Rosedale Valley Road from Park Road to Bayview Avenue will be shut down starting at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 25. Additional road closures will start at 12 p.m. including:
At 1:30 p.m., the following roads will be shut down:
All roads will re-open at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Hector Vasquez
