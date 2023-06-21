Radar
10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include the start of a massive food festival, a ton of activities, marches and parades as part of Toronto Pride weekend and multiple music festivals.

For more ideas, check out our previous round-up for the week, our Toronto Pride Month guide or head over to our events section for the complete listings.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Pride Street Fair
      June 23-26
      Pride Street Fair
      Take in some live music, art, and food on Church Street while checking out queer-owned businesses.
      Church St
    • Taste of Asia
      June 23-25
      Taste of Asia
      The annual three-day food festival, North America's largest outdoor Asian festival, is one of the highlights of the summer with more than 150 food vendors along with celebrity appearances and live entertainment.
      Pacific Mall
    • TD Toronto Jazz Fest
      June 23 - July 2
      TD Toronto Jazz Fest
      Check out Jazz legends like George Benson while strolling through Yorkville as well as concert venues around Toronto.
      Multiple Venues
    • Drag Ball 2023
      June 24
      Drag Ball 2023
      Take in an unforgettable Drag show that features many Toronto drag legends, as well as special guests from RuPaul's Drag Race.
      Nathan Phillips Square
    • Smorgasburg Toronto
      June 24 - September 9
      Smorgasburg Toronto
      Brooklyn's famous open-air food market returns to Toronto for its opening weekend. The market features rotating vendors for 12 consecutive Saturdays at the foot of Yonge Street by the waterfront.
      Queens Quay
    • Rose Picnic
      June 24
      Rose Picnic
      Canada’s largest picnic dedicated to rosé returns this weekend. 5,000 rosé lovers will transform the lush grounds around Hotel X into a sea of pink and white, ready to celebrate summer with rosé all day.
      Hotel X Toronto
    • Aqua at SugarLand Festival
      June 24
      Aqua at SugarLand Festival
      The 2nd Annual SugarLand Festival takes place on June 24th and 25th at Sugar Beach. On Saturday, check out AQUA with an incredible DJ line up including Eddie Martinez, Allison Nunes, Ben Bakson and a special performance by International drag sensation Violet Chachki.
      Sugarbeach
    • Hogtown Roller Derby Home Opener
      June 24
      Hogtown Roller Derby Home Opener
      After a nearly four year hiatus, Hogtown Roller Derby is bringing the fast-paced, full contact action of roller derby back to Toronto with a triple header against Alliston, Ontario's Renegade Derby Dames.
      Larry Grossman Forest Hill Memorial Arena
    • Hot in Herre
      June 24
      Hot in Herre
      This throwback Hip Hop and RandB festival features an all star lineup of Nelly, Ne-Yo, Akon, T.I., Rick Ross, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Keri Hilson and Chingy. All ages. Fully licensed.
      Parc Downsview Park
    • Toronto Pride Parade
      June 25
      Toronto Pride Parade
      Whether you're an ally or a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, it's time to celebrate with floats and performances galore!
      Multiple Venues
    Lead photo by

    Hector Vasquez at Taste of Asia. With contributions from Daniela Donayre.
