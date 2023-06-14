Radar
10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include cheering for your favourite team at the International Dragon Boat festival, attending a fun (and free) music festival, and enjoying an exotic car show. It's also still NXNE and the return of Taste of Little Italy.

