The Santa Claus Parade is coming back to Toronto for 2022

Get ready to get into the holiday spirit as the Santa Claus Parade finally returns to Toronto for 2022.

Mayor John Tory announced that the parade would be coming back to the city after two years of virtual parades.

The Santa Claus Parade is going on its 118th year, returning with a bang for the first in-person event since 2019.

Just like every year, the parade is set to fill major streets with live music, marchers, Celebrity Clowns, 26 massive themed floats and of course Mrs. Claus and Santa. The parade this year is set to have more music and entertainment than ever before.

The parade brings thousands of people to the streets of Toronto with millions more watching at home to celebrate the start of the winter holiday season.

The Santa Clause Parade is set to run on November 20 starting at 12:30 p.m.

While the city is still finalizing routes, the parade is set to start at Bloor Street West and Christie Street.

If you want to catch a glimpse of the parade, make sure to bundle up and head out early for a good spot.

For those who want to watch from the comfort of their own home, it will be aired on CTV two weeks after the event.