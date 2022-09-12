15 things to do in Toronto this week
Events in Toronto this week are all about festivals.
The Toronto Ukrainian Festival is back for a weekend to celebrate the city's Ukrainian community, or explore all things water as the Theodore TOO Tugboat makes an appearance at The Redpath Waterfront Festival.
With so many things to do in Toronto, there's likely an event for everyone.
Jesse Milns
Jesse Milns
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .