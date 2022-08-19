Toronto is getting a massive Ukrainian street festival next month

After several delays and cancellations due to lockdowns, North America's largest Ukrainian festival is returning to Toronto for its 26th year.

The Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival is a three-day event packed with non-stop entertainment by Ukrainian performers from all over the world.

Dozens of vendor kiosks will also offer delicious and authentic Ukrainian food, beverages, crafts and collectables.

You can look forward to munching on fresh varenyky (pierogi), deruny (potato pancakes), and borscht (beet soup).

The festival will feature some of the most prominent and diverse artists in Toronto's music community, who are all coming together in support of Ukraine.

Refugee artists from around the world will share the stage with local Eastern European dancers, vocalists and musicians.

The special three-day experience will take place in Bloor West Village between Jane Street and Runnymede Road from Sept. 16-18.

The free-admission festival will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.