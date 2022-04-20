Canada's most famous tugboat is coming to Toronto this summer

The Redpath Waterfront Festival is coming to Toronto this summer, a celebration of all-things water complete with a massive Theodore TOO Tugboat.

This massive water weekend will be taking place in HTO Park and Sugar Beach from Sept. 17-18 and is going to feature a ton of activities and exhibits to give visitors the chance to soak up the last week of summer.

Visitors can expect to see local food trucks and partake in interactive cultural activities and learning experiences .

Oh and of course, there's the Theodore TOO Tugboat, a towering 65-foot working replica of the original TV character. Be sure to give a "Toot Toot" when you see him passing by.

After two years of lockdowns and restrictions, the festival will return to its original format keeping a fun and safe environment for all attendees.

"Our number one goal is to bring a safe and fun environment back to the waterfront," said co-producer Victoria Mahoney.