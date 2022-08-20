Toronto is celebrating its birthday with huge party and market with over 100 vendors

Toronto is ringing in its 188th anniversary in a grand way next month, by hosting a two-day event right in front of City Hall called Celebrate Toronto.

The event aims to bring Toronto together while highlighting the city's small businesses, artists and musicians.

You can support local vendors by shopping the 6,000 square foot "Toronto Made Market," which features over 100 businesses and artisans.

The free event will also include tons of live music from Toronto-based bands, as well as a dance party hosted by some of the city's favourite DJs.

You'll also have the opportunity to relax and sip on a cold beer in the Steam Whistle Beer Garden, or munch on delectable treats from your food truck of choice.

The event also features an Imagination Zone, a 3D sculpture garden filled with interactive photo-ops.

Play a round of Toronto trivia for a chance to win big prizes, including a $250 travel voucher from VIA Rail. There will also be a ton of other contests, with up to $3,000 in giveaways all weekend long.

Celebrate Toronto will take place at Nathan Phillips Square from Saturday, Sept. 10 to Sunday, Sept. 11 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.